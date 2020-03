Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 04:45 Hits: 3

Joe Biden won four of the six US states where Democrats were voting for their presidential nominee. The former vice president's win in Michigan is a huge blow for the other Democratic hopeful, Bernie Sanders.

