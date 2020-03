Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 22:27 Hits: 3

RBĀ Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer scored two early goals as they eased past last year's finalists Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday to reach their first quarter-finals by 4-0 on aggregate.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200310-champions-league-football-leipzig-tottenham-hotspurs-marcel-sabitzer