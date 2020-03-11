The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden pulls ahead after winning Democratic primaries in four more states

Joe Biden decisively won Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice president’s victory there, as well as in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and substantially widened Biden’s path to the nomination.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200311-usa-presidential-election-2020-super-tuesday-2-primaries-michigan-joe-biden-bernie-sanders

