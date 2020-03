Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 01:37 Hits: 3

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners in coming days to pave the way for direct talks with the insurgent group aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan, according to a copy of the decree seen by Reuters.

