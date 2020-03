Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 08:47 Hits: 4

KERBALA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq cancelled Friday prayers in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the administration of the city's holy site said on Wednesday.

