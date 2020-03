Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 07:34 Hits: 4

JAKARTA: Frustrated after a string of break-ups, Dwita Astari Pujiartati quit the casual romance circuit and turned to a growing trend among Indonesian singles - marriage without dating. The 27-year-old professor exchanged resumes with prospective suitors - helped by a Muslim cleric-cum-matchmaker ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/indonesia-marriage-dating-mass-break-up-islam-12525468