Live Coverage: March 10, 2020 primaries

The (smaller) sequel to Super Tuesday is here, with six states hosting presidential primaries. Of those states, only Mississippi will also be holding primaries for downballot races.

Resources: Primary guide | Poll closing times

Results: Map • ID | MI | MO | MS | ND | WA

Polls have just closed in Washington and Idaho, with no call in either state to kick off the hour. Thus far, Joe Biden is three-for-three, with decisive wins in Michigan (presently 54-38), Missouri (60-34), and Mississippi (81-15). North Dakota has only begun counting their “firehouse primary”, and in very early returns, Bernie Sanders has a 40-26 lead over Joe Biden.

As is customary in Washington, a big pile of ballots have already landed. Over a half million in all, with Biden leading by a tenth of a percentage. Given that these are probably the earliest ballots received, that is not stellar news for Bernie Sanders.

Starting to also see a handful of returns out of Idaho, and those early returns put Biden up 42-33 over Sanders.

Not that he needed any more bad news, but with 96% of precincts tallied, Bernie Sanders has just inched below the 15% viability threshold in Mississippi. This would allow Joe Biden to pitch a shutout in terms of delegates in the state.

Aaaand just like that, he creeps back above 15%. Of course, it is largely irrelevant, given the fact that he needed a clear victory somewhere tonight, and though he might squeak one out in Washington or North Dakota, it seems unlikely he’ll find a place to make up his delegate disadvantage.

At this rate, even California will finish counting before North Dakota. North Dakota’s “firehouse primary” is sitting at 17% of precincts reporting, and Bernie Sanders maintains a 44-32 lead over Joe Biden. With Washington state effectively tied (and, based on the large number of votes for Warren/Bloomberg/Buttigieg, it seems likely these are older mailed ballots), North Dakota is looking like it’ll be the lone unambiguous win for Bernie Sanders this evening.

The turnout tale continues to be impressive on the Democratic side. 2020 turnout is Missouri (662,000) outstripped four years ago by a modest margin (625,000). But the real story is in Michigan, where tonight’s turnout with only 81% of precincts reporting is already well ahead of 2016 pace. Mississippi also came out considerably ahead of its 2016 turnout.

With that, we here at Daily Kos Elections are going to call it a night. But we will leave you with the current state of affairs. Washington, like California, has a ton of late VBM ballots to count, and the race is essentially tied as we head into overtime (Bernie Sanders is staked to a lead of just 2000 votes out of a million cast). Idaho is still counting, but the outcome will give neither candidate a real delegate boost (Biden holds a modest 46-42 lead). And who knows when North Dakota will give us its final answer, though that may prove to be the lone Sanders win of the evening.

One thing is clear—Joe Biden took the must-win race of the evening, and his delegate lead will almost certainly stretch past 100 delegates before the night is done, with several delegate-rich states on the horizon next week. We hope you will join us then. Thank you for following along, and have a great evening!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926260