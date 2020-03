Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 20:17 Hits: 3

Catherine Bertrand struggled with life after surviving the Paris terror attacks. Relief came when she found her own method to deal with the trauma. She believes it could help other sufferers around the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/terrorism-survivor-eases-the-pain-with-her-pen/a-52696733?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf