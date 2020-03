Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 20:30 Hits: 3

Even the best-laid plans can go awry. Rishi Sunak's first budget as the UK's chancellor of the exchequer was supposed to pave the way for an economic "golden era." Then COVID-19 happened, forcing Sunak to change tack.

