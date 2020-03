Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 18:30 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Tuesday evening after a conference call with EU leaders on the coronavirus outbreak, saying that European nations will do everything that is needed to slow the disease’s spread. He also argued that “we musn’t give in to panic”, criticising Austria and Slovenia for closing their borders with Italy.

