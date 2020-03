Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 18:50 Hits: 3

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will remain in pre-trial detention in Paraguay after a judge on Tuesday rejected his lawyer's request that he be released on bail or to house arrest.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200310-judge-in-paraguay-orders-football-icon-ronaldinho-to-stay-in-prison