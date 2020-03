Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 22:00 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden more than tripled his weekly spending on Facebook advertising in the run-up to Tuesday's nomination contests, another sign the former vice president is ramping up his campaign.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/11/us-candidate-biden-ramps-up-spending-on-facebook-ads