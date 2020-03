Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 22:18 Hits: 3

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is expected to unveil a A$2.4 billion (£1.21 billion) health package on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country, The Australian newspaper said in a report.

