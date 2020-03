Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 19:54 Hits: 3

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday (Mar 10) that while the global outbreak of coronavirus may have caused a temporary drop in emissions that cause global warming, it would not end the problem and might even divert attention from the fight. "We should not ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-chief-says-drop-in-emissions-from-coronavirus-will-not-solve-12524364