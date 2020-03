Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

The European Union has always advanced on the back of crises. In this sense, the COVID-19 outbreak could represent a chance for the EU to create a powerful crisis-management mechanism, which pools members’ resources and channels them toward a coordinated fiscal policy.

