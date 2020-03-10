Warren leads Democrats in calling on private prisons to release coronavirus plans

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 21:35 Hits: 4

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is leading a group of Democrats in calling on the Federal Bureau of Prisons and its private contractors to release their plan for protecting inmates, staff, and their families from spread of the coronavirus, according to Mother Jones magazine.

Warren and 14 other Democratic Senators sent a letter Monday to BOP and its prison contractors—CoreCivic, Management and Training Corporation, and the GEO Group—asking a series of questions about the facilities' preparedness to both prevent and deal with instances of a coronavirus outbreak.

Warren quoted public health experts who have noted that incarcerated people are "at special risk of infection given their living situations," and "may also be less able to participate in proactive measures to keep themselves safe," noting that "infection control is challenging in these settings."

"The uncontained spread of coronavirus in privately-contracted federal prisons endangers the prison population, correctional staff, and the general public,” Warren wrote, demanding answers to a series of 17 questions by March 16.

The senators wanted to know how prison officials plan to: prevent spread of the disease, monitor inmates for symptoms, diagnose people, isolate people, collect data on the disease, address staffing concerns if an outbreak occurs among correctional staff, and ensure food safety, among a host of others things.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926284