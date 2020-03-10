Even the coronavirus is a partisan issue—and now you can track it daily with Civiqs

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 15:10 Hits: 3

One of the benefits of Civiqs is the ability to track an issue over time, giving us granular insight into what is and isn’t moving numbers. With that in mind, I’m excited to announce that we are now tracking two coronavirus-related questions, and making them fully open and available to the public!

Both these graphs will be worth following in the coming months as the pandemic sweeps across the United States. But to start, would you be shocked to learn that there is a huge partisan divide in how Democrats and Republicans see the outbreak?

On the question of concern, Democrats are concerned 66-33, while Republicans are utterly unconcerned at 20-79. (Independents split the difference, 40-58.)

On whether they are satisfied with the government’s response, the divide is equally large. While overall 50% are unsatisfied, versus 44% who think it’s doing well, 86% of Democrats are unsatisfied, compared to 85% of Republicans who are satisfied. Just 9% of Republicans think Donald Trump is stinking it up. Amazing, huh?

Independents, again, split the difference—45% satisfied, 48% unsatisfied.

Of particular note, check out the gender, education, and age splits. This virus isn’t going away, despite Trump’s best tweeting efforts. So now we see how his incompetence plays to the rest of the country. And in a few weeks, we’ll have 50-state breakouts as well, so we can see where the pandemic is having effects.

