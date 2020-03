Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 07:31 Hits: 3

Fears over the spread of a new respiratory illness originating in China have led to an average drop of 25 percent in the price of oil and prompted oil-rich Kazakhstan's central bank to hike its policy rate to 12 percent from 9.25 percent.

