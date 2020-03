Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 00:29 Hits: 3

Donald Trump filed his paperwork to run for reelection only hours after his inauguration in January 2017, setting a presidential record, the first of his many dubious achievements. For a man who…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trump-believes-only-in-naked-power-and-hes-destroying-u-s-politics-to-keep-it/