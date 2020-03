Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 00:46 Hits: 3

During a Monday evening press conference on the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Donald Trump rushed to assure Americans the economy would be fine. All that stuff about public health and keeping…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trump-rushes-to-pat-himself-on-the-back-for-his-botched-outbreak-response-then-dodges-any-questions/