Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:39 Hits: 1

As cocaine production rises, Donald Trump is increasing the pressure to curb it and insisting Colombia should spray its fields with glyphosate again. In remote communities, this revives memories of a dark chapter.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/glyphosate-and-cocaine-colombia-s-next-drug-war/a-52675515?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf