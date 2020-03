Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 23:05 Hits: 1

Two US lawmakers with recent close contacts with President Donald Trump announced Monday that they were in self-quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at a late-February conservative conference.

