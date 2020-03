Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 00:13 Hits: 3

Stern-faced EU leaders warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to respect the terms of a previous deal to keep migrants away from Europe's borders, after the Turkish leader came to Brussels to demand more support.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200310-turkey-s-erdogan-leaves-eu-talks-without-agreement-on-migrants