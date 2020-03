Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 08:07 Hits: 3

Shoe shops, perfumiers and even ministry reception counters were left eerily empty in Mexico on Monday as the country’s female population staged a nationwide “Day Without Us” strike to protest against gender-based violence. FRANCE 24’s Laurence Cuvillier, Matthieu Comin and Alison Sargent report.

