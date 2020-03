Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 03:28 Hits: 4

MIAMI: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday (Mar 9) minimized the threat of the new coronavirus - which has killed nearly 4,000 people in more than 60 countries and tanked global financial markets - saying its destructive power has been "overstated". The fall of world markets "basically has ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-brazil-bolsonaro-covid-19-threat-12520828