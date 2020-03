Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 04:48 Hits: 3

Incoming White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has self-quarantined after he may have come into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman said Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-united-states-trump-mark-meadows-12521226