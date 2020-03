Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 19:40 Hits: 1

Far from merciless, rats, it seems, will go out of their way to avoid harming each other. The animal kingdom may be more empathetic than people think.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2020/0309/Science-says-rats-can-be-kind.-Here-s-why-that-matters?icid=rss