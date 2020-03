Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 09:36 Hits: 1

As was true during World War II, the US Federal Reserve needs to buy Treasury debt on a sustained basis to prevent crippling interest-rate spikes. This “new normal” is a clear warning that the US must address new generation-spanning challenges such as excessive government debt with a wartime sense of urgency.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/america-debt-warning-for-future-generations-by-david-ahn-and-robert-dugger-1-2020-03