Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

An Italian appellate court in Milan has postponed a hearing in the case of Ukrainian citizen Vitaliy Markiv who is challenging a 24-year sentence for his role six years ago while serving in the Ukrainian National Guard that involved the deaths of an Italian photojournalist and his Russian interpreter.

