Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 22:35 Hits: 2

A group of armed robbers stole more than $15 million in cash from an armored truck in the Chilean capital of Santiago. It was one of the biggest heists in the country's history.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/chile-armed-robbers-steal-15-million-in-santiago-airport-heist/a-52697733?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf