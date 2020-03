Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 00:01 Hits: 3

Authorities in Italy have said travel for all citizens will be limited to the area where they live unless they can demonstrate a reason to leave. The threat of a pandemic is now "very real," says the WHO.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-italy-imposes-nationwide-restrictions/a-52687246?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf