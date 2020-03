Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 05:28 Hits: 3

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its control efforts are at a turning point, as new cases tumble.

