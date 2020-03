Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 07:56 Hits: 3

The mayor of tiny Langouët became a hero to environmentalists across France last year after unilaterally banning pesticides from his village. With his mandate up for grabs on Sunday, the election is being billed as a test for ecological activism in rural communities where farmers remain dependent on weedkillers.

