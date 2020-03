Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 08:01 Hits: 3

GEORGE TOWN: An overturned truck at Jalan Tunku Kudin caused a massive traffic jam along Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway on Tuesday (March 10).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/10/overturned-garbage-truck-causes-massive-jam-on-penang-expressway