Supreme Court could go either way on abortion case threatening access to pregnancy termination

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, proved she’s still got it when the Supreme Court began hearing arguments Wednesday in a case that could chart a new course in the fight for abortion rights for women in Louisiana. A 2014 state law, only being blocked temporarily, would require doctors looking to perform abortions to have admitting privileges at hospitals their patients are highly unlikely to seek services at. If it is allowed to take effect, the law would mean only one doctor would be authorized to perform abortions in Louisiana, according to The New York Times.

Justice Ginsburg gave early indications she wasn’t prepared to let that happen passively. She dissected arguments supporters of the law made and slowly dismantled each one on constitutionality in what took more than an hour, according to CNN. But by the end of the first day, it was unclear which way the court as a whole leaned, according to several media reports.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn’t seem to want to oppose the court's decision to find a similar Texas law unconstitutional in 2016, according toUSA Today. It’s no secret though, that Roberts generally has sided with laws that place tighter restrictions on abortion services, and when he was a chief justice during the Texas case, he voted to uphold the law restricting abortion rights, according to Real Clear Politics. Ginsburg, however, questioned "what sense" it made to force doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles, when women are more likely to go to a nearer facility if complications arise.

That should have been the heart of discussion Wednesday, but arguments also narrowed in on an unexpected issue regarding who was raising the legal challenge, abortion providers represented by June Medical Services. The state argued that the case should be tossed out before justices even had a chance to get to the meat of the law because of a legal concept known as third-party standing, CNN reported. Law professors Leah Litman and Steve Vladeck wrote in a blog post about the Supreme Court case that the concept basically is “a claim that abortion providers are not the proper parties to challenge anti-abortion laws.”

Ginsburg, however, seemed to see straight through the last-minute attempt to derail the case. "Would you have done anything different," if the issue had been “timely raised,” she asked an attorney challenging the Louisiana law. Julie Rikelman, the attorney, responded: "We certainly could have submitted additional evidence."

