An hour after landing on Air Force One, Matt Gaetz announces he's under self-quarantine for virus

You might remember Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for wearing a gas mask to vote on coronavirus emergency funding last week. It turns out he should have been wearing it at CPAC (and honestly, everyone should wear a gas mask at CPAC considering how much sulfur must be in the air there) a couple of weeks ago—where numerous Republican officials seem to have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Just a short while ago, Rep. Gaetz’s staff tweeted out that the Florida Man himself was being asked to quarantine himself because of contact with the aforementioned CPAC individual.

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. March 9, 2020

Subsequently, the harsh reality of how interconnected some of the most vile people on the planet are, these images, showing Rep. Gaetz less than an hour earlier exiting Air Force One after apparently meeting with the white supremacist in chief, came out.

Here is Rep. Matt Gaetz exiting the Beast and entering Air Force One in Florida today. pic.twitter.com/BSmVuV3MdZ March 9, 2020

Now, I’m not hoping anyone gets sick, and according to Gaetz’s public statement he has shown no signs of symptoms, but—depending on what mood you might be in—the irony or the serendipity or the bad luck or the schadenfreude here is hard not to acknowledge.

So far Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep Doug Collins (R-GA), Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Rep Julia Brownley (D-CA) are the members of Congress in self-quarantine.

The New York Times reports that Rep. Gaetz had been kissing the ring down at Mar-a-Lago, and found out shortly after lift off on Air Force One. According to the Times, Gaetz quarantined himself, “sitting in a section of the plane alone.”

Frankly, knowing Rep. Gaetz’s personality, there’s a chance that any time he’s on a plane with other human beings he ends up “sitting in a section of the plane alone.”

The Washington Post now reports that Rep. Gaetz told reporters that he was placed in a “closed-up room” after take off on Air Force One, but that after the plane landed Donald Trump “coaxed” him up at the front of the plane. “He was not hyper-cautious about being in the same space that I was in.”

