The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

In midst of coronavirus outbreaks, Trump ignores concerns, shakes supporters' hands in Florida

Category: World Hits: 7

Donald Trump arrived at an Orlando, Florida, airport after spending the morning attacking Democrats and the media on Twitter for “inflaming” concerns about the novel coronavirus. What did he do upon exiting the plane? Trump, as seen in video that has since gone viral, shook supporters’ hands at a rope line.

Trump has compared coronavirus to the flu, raged that the media is trying to make him “look bad,” and spread misinformation on the virus, including saying that it’s a “hoax.” Trump also joked that he missed being able to touch his face, though people on social media were quick to find photo evidence showing that he has, indeed, been touching his face.

Why is Trump shaking hands with supporters? A few days ago, at a town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he said, “You can't be a politician and not shake hands." But as world leaders and even Mike Pence have shown, you most certainly can. 

President Trump shakes hands with people after arriving in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/lBFEWXnm6h

And another angle:

President Trump arrives in Sanford, Florida, and shakes hands with supporters. pic.twitter.com/08tPOlIyJv

Democrats, meanwhile, are calling for coronavirus responses that center working people. While she’s suspended her campaign for president, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s coronavirus response plan contains a lot of solid ideas. In the meantime, here are a number of alternatives to shaking hands.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1925825

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version