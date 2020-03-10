Monday night owls: Women prove 'electability' by winning big at the state and local levels

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 03:00 Hits: 8

Julie Kohler at The Nation writes—It’s Time to Debunk the Idea that Women Aren’t ‘Electable’. While the ‘electability’ myth helped sink women in the Democratic primaries, women are winning big at the state and local level:

Elizabeth Warren’s exit from the Democratic presidential primary ended any possibility for a woman to win the presidency this November. But the biggest setback from the primary thus far has been to our national discourse around women in politics. Anxious speculation over whether a woman nominee can defeat Trump this November has remained a constant media drumbeat throughout the campaign and likely factored into many women candidates’ early exits from the race and poor showings in the first spate of primary states.

It is troubling to see the increased recognition of gender and racial bias in politics—itself a potential sign of progress—weaponized against candidates fighting to overcome it. But equally problematic are the conversations about gender, race, and reflective democracy that electability pushes aside. Since 2018, women have made significant gains in political representation, and based on 2020 campaign filings, their political enthusiasm shows no signs of abating. We know women are getting elected at rates equal to or higher than men, so instead of “can women win?” (spoiler alert: They can and do), we should be asking, “What’s changing, and what’s not?” to challenge the archaic concept of “electability.”

State legislatures, in particular, are emerging as the sites of interesting political shifts. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, the overall rate of women’s representation in state legislatures is higher than in Congress (29.0 percent versus 23.7 percent, respectively). But women’s representation also varies widely by state, from 13.4 percent in West Virginia to 52 percent in Nevada. State legislatures provide a compelling window through which to examine how representation is becoming more inclusive (or not) and how increasing diversity affects political and policy outcomes. [...]

Focusing on how women win allows us to see something else: The supposedly spontaneous emergence of women candidates post-2016 is actually the result of years of on-the-ground work by an array of organizations recruiting and training the next generation of political leaders from underrepresented communities, such as EMERGE and Emily’s List. The support provided by these and similar organizations working to elect black, Latinx, Asian American/Pacific Islander, immigrant, millennial/Gen Z, and LGBTQ leaders—as well as the networks that such programs have helped cultivate—is part of the secret sauce behind women’s electability, as well as Democratic women’s subsequent legislative success.

Super Tuesday revealed how much sway the electability narrative has over Democratic voters, both when it comes to gender and to race. But make no mistake: The march toward more reflective representation will continue in 2020, regardless of who tops the Democratic ticket.