Sen. Cory Booker becomes latest former presidential contender to endorse Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s endorsement-o-rama continued Monday as Sen. Cory Booker joined the growing list of former Democratic primary candidates endorsing Biden.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win—he’ll show there's more that unites us than divides us,” Booker tweeted. “He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker dropped out of the primary in January before voting started. He joins Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in having endorsed Biden.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and self-help author Marianne Williamson have endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden holds a substantial lead over Sanders in national primary polls as well as—perhaps more significantly—in the latest polling in Michigan, a critical state voting Tuesday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also endorsed Biden. In 2016, a surprise win in Michigan was a major boost for Sanders’ campaign. Now exactly that kind of poll-defying win is virtually necessary to his campaign’s viability.

