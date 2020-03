Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 12:58 Hits: 4

Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharian, who is currently in pretrial detention, has been hospitalized to undergo medical examinations, according to his lawyer and one of his aides.

