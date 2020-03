Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 13:35 Hits: 5

Azerbaijan says it has confiscated more than 1 million medical masks from several groups, including foreigners, who planned to illegally smuggle them out of the South Caucasus nation as countries around the world scramble for equipment to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

