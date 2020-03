Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:26 Hits: 7

A U.S. official says U.S. forces have begun leaving Afghanistan under the first phase of an initial troop withdrawal required under the newly signed U.S.-Taliban peace agreement.

