Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:04 Hits: 6

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Michael Taylor grew up Republican with parents who always have voted Republican and still do.In college, he took pleasure in drawing the wrath of liberal students…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/democrats-path-to-the-white-house-runs-through-places-like-michigans-macomb-county-where-a-republican-mayor-has-ditched-donald-trump-for-joe-biden/