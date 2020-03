Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:23 Hits: 6

With the surge of former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, many candidates have left the race — including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/we-need-an-fdr-michael-moore-lays-out-why-hes-still-rooting-for-bernie-sanders-in-the-2020-democratic-presidential-race/