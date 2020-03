Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 15:17 Hits: 6

Ties between Nepal and China have been on the upswing, particularly when it comes to trade, investment and regional connectivity. But Beijing's growing clout in the Himalayan country has stoked concerns in India.

