Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:05 Hits: 7

One year ago, a 737 MAX of Ethiopian Airlines crashed after take-off in Addis Ababa. All 157 people on board died. Now, relatives are demanding manufacturer Boeing finally takes responsibility.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopian-airlines-flight-302-the-pain-is-unbearable/a-52695368?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf