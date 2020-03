Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 15:36 Hits: 6

The Louvre said Monday it was restricting entry to the world's most visited museum, as concerts were cancelled across France because of the new coronavirus. France is one of the European countries hit hardest by the virus, having recorded more than 1000 cases and 21 deaths.

