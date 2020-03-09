The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Video: The daily life of migrants trapped at the Turkey-Greece border

Thousands of migrants, most of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran, have rushed to the border separating Turkey and Greece after the Turkish government announced on February 28 that it would no longer stop migrants from crossing into Europe. Our team spoke to migrants trapped at the border who describe difficult living conditions and violent Greek border guards.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200309-turkey-greece-migrants-police-greek-turkish-border-pazarkule

