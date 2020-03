Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:16 Hits: 7

(Reuters) - More than 111,600 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 3,884 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/10/factbox-coronavirus-deaths-rise-to-over-3800-worldwide