Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 16:22 Hits: 6

For the Chinese Communist Party, COVID-19 is both a risk and an opportunity. Chinese state media are used to project positive images in tackling the novel virus but growing numbers of social media users are questioning the party's line.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2020/0309/China-s-effort-to-regain-trust-A-people-s-war-against-a-virus?icid=rss